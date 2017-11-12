Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Point streak extended to four games
Rielly extended his point streak to four games and five points with a goal and assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.
Rielly's ascension continues. He has 16 points in 19 games, which would translate into almost 70 points over an 82-game span. That's all but impossible, but Rielly is surely going to shatter his current career-high mark of 36 points.
