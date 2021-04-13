Rielly put up an assist Monday in a 4-2 loss to Montreal.
He has assists in back-to-back games. Rielly sits just outside the NHL's top-10 scorers at his position (tie for 11th with 29 points). But he has face increasing criticism about his defensive play and the tweet machine exploded Monday with unhappy Leafs fans. OK, they're always unhappy, but Rielly did struggle in his own zone. He does have the ability to be a top-10 producer, but the struggling Leafs' power play will need to snap to attention fro that to occur.
