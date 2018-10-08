Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Points in every game so far
Rielly scored the game-winning goal and added two assists in Sunday's 7-6 overtime win over the Blackhawks.
Rielly now has points in every game this season and six altogether (two goals, four assists). This pace won't continue, but it sure looks like Rielly is going to improve on his 52 points from last season. There's just too much offence in Toronto for that to not happen.
