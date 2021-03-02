Rielly scored a power-play goal on four shots and dished an assist in Monday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.

Rielly set up Zach Hyman for the opening goal and added a power-play marker of his own in the first period. The 26-year-old Rielly is up to 18 points (10 on the power play), 45 shots on goal, 29 hits and 21 blocked shots in 23 games this year. He'd been held without a point in the last three contests, but Rielly is generally one of the more productive blueliners in the league.