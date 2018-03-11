Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Posts three assists
Rielly recorded three assists, two of which came on the power play, and five shots on goal in a 5-2 victory over the Penguins on Saturday.
Despite the five goals, the Maple Leafs only had 26 shots on net, so Rielly accounted for practically 20 percent of those shots while also picking up an assist on three of the team's first four goals (the fifth was an empty-netter). Rielly is a couple goals shy of a career high, but his 35 assists this season has already shattered his best mark in that category.
