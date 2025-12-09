Reilly scored the game-winning goal in Monday's 2-0 victory over the Lightning.

Late in the first period, the veteran blueliner had his initial shot attempt from the slot interrupted by a back-checking Jake Guentzel, but Reilly stuck with the play, recovered the puck and slipped a backhand past Jonas Johansson as he fell to the ice. That proved to be all the offense Dennis Hildeby would need. Reilly hasn't gone two straight games without recording a point since the end of October, and over his last 18 games he's piled up three goals and 16 points with 34 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating.