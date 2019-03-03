Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Pots goal in big win
Rielly lit the lamp and fired four shots on net in Saturday's win over the Sabres.
The Maple Leafs were trailing late in the first period, but Rielly snuck a long wrister through Linus Ullmark's pads with 20 seconds left to give his team a fresh start for the second frame. Reilly continues to exceed expectations and has a whopping 9.4 shooting percentage, which dwarfs last year's 3.3 mark.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Best Leafs defender in four decades•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Registers multi-point outing•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Back with old friend on blue line•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Two more assists in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Among best Leafs defenders ever•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Switching to off side•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...