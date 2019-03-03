Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Pots goal in big win

Rielly lit the lamp and fired four shots on net in Saturday's win over the Sabres.

The Maple Leafs were trailing late in the first period, but Rielly snuck a long wrister through Linus Ullmark's pads with 20 seconds left to give his team a fresh start for the second frame. Reilly continues to exceed expectations and has a whopping 9.4 shooting percentage, which dwarfs last year's 3.3 mark.