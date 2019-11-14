Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Producing near last year's pace
Rielly's assist Wednesday in a 5-4 loss to the Islanders was his second point in his last five games.
Rielly has been a bit quiet in November, but he still has 17 points in 20 games. He's just under his 72-point pace from last season, but seriously under his goal pace from last year -- he has three compared to a career-best 20 in 2018-19. But Rielly's shooting rate and percentage are exceedingly low, probably due to different approaches on the power play. His goal total should bounce back, but it's important to note that Rielly already has a remarkable 16 PIM -- he's never had more than 28 in any season and he's already put up more than he did all last year. That improves his already-high value in formats where owners look to scrape up sin-bin points the most efficient way possible.
