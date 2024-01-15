Rielly managed an assist, two shots on goal, three hits and two PIM in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Rielly took his first penalty of the season for hooking midway through the second period. The defenseman has taken his offense up a notch with seven points in as many games in January, giving him six goals and 28 helpers over 41 contests this season. He's added 101 shots on net, 34 hits, 81 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating. While he's probably not Norris material, if he can stay out of the sin bin, he could get some buzz for the Lady Byng.