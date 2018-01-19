Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Questionable Saturday
Rielly (upper body) is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Senators, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Rielly didn't take part in Friday's practice, so it'll be interesting to see if he's able to participate in morning skate ahead of Saturday evening's clash with Ottawa. If the 23-year-old blueliner is unable to go, Andreas Borgman will likely draw into the lineup against the Senators.
