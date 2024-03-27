Share Video

Rielly (upper body) is considered questionable for Thursday's matchup with Washington, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.

Rielly missed Tuesday's loss to the Devils due to his upper-body issue, and it looks like his status for Thursday's contest may boil down to a game-time decision. Rielly's racked up seven goals and 51 points through 65 contests this season -- fantasy managers should plan on keeping a close eye on his status ahead of puck drop Thursday.

