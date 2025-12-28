Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Rare assist in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rielly picked up an assist Saturday in a 7-5 win over Ottawa.
Rielly has managed just two assists (17 shots) in his last seven games. And his power-play production this season has been abysmal, like the rest of his team. He has just four power-play assists in 36 games despite being on the first unit. The Leafs fired their power-play coach before Christmas, and they shuffled the configuration Saturday night. Fingers crossed this lights a fire under Rielly, whose struggles have left managers looking elsewhere for production from the back end.
