Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Reaches 10 points in fourth game
Rielly dished out four assists -- two on the power play -- in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Stars.
The Maple Leafs have a ton of chickens in the coop, so Rielly's flown under the radar in a sense. However, the 24-year-old has 10 points -- five on the power play -- in four games, tying Auston Matthews for the most on the team.
