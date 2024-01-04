Rielly posted two assists, four shots on goal and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Ducks.

Rielly helped out on both of the Maple Leafs' goals as they pulled off a comeback win. He has nine helpers, including five on the power play, over the last nine games. The defenseman was projected for a down season in 2023-24, but he's been at his usual level with 29 points (10 on the power play), 86 shots on net, 76 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 36 outings. He's on pace to exceed 60 points for the third time in his 11-year career.