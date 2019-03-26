Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Reaches 70 points
Rielly registered two assists -- including a power-play helper -- in Monday's 7-5 win over the Panthers.
Only Brent Burns of the Sharks and Calgary's Mark Giordano have more points than Rielly's 70-spot among defensemen, with the pair producing 77 and 72 points, respectively. Obviously, playing with the likes of Auston Matthews and John Tavares has its benefits, but with three goals and 16 assists on the man advantage, Rielly is actually lagging behind his power-play output from the 2017-18 season, when he managed a goal and 24 helpers in that key special teams spot. Nonetheless, the B.C. native's sky-high shooting percentage (9.6) has been a huge catalyst for his success in all situations this campaign.
