Watch Now:

Rielly was suspended five games for cross-checking the Senators' Ridly Greig in Saturday's contest.

Rielly was offered an in-person hearing, but the suspension will sit at five games despite the league's leeway to go for six or more. The defenseman will be out for just over a week, and he will be eligible to return Feb. 22 versus the Golden Knights during the Maple Leafs' upcoming road trip.

More News