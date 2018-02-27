Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Records two assists in loss
Rielly registered two assists -- one on the power play -- during Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to Tampa Bay.
Rielly's growth with the man advantage -- 15 points -- this season is particularly encouraging, and the 23-year-old defenseman now has a career-high 37 points with lots of time to build on his new personal best. Additionally, with his prime years still ahead, dynasty/keeper owners should be excited about his future.
