Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Refuses to be stopped

Rielly scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Rielly's 52-point 2017-18 season was supposed to be his breakout campaign, but Rielly now has 23 points in 18 games and is on pace to shatter that. With eight goals, he's one score away from tying the career high he set back in 2015-16. Approaching the 20-game mark, Rielly is in Norris Trophy discussion.