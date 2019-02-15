Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Registers multi-point outing

Rielly scored his 15th goal of the year and added an assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Rielly had a rare two-game pointless stretch entering the match, but one of his four shots on goal found twine and counted as the game winner. Rielly has 57 points in as many games in a breakout year for the 24-year-old defenseman. He's been well worth the roster spot all season.