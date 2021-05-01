Rielly (rest) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Canucks, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.
Rielly was given a maintenance day Thursday versus Vancouver, but he'll return to his usual spots on Toronto's top pairing and first power-play unit for Saturday's rematch. He's racked up 32 points through 49 games this campaign.
