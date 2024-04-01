Rielly (upper body) is still considered day-to-day and won't play Monday against Florida, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Although Rielly will miss a fourth consecutive contest Monday, he's reportedly close to 100 percent healthy and is expected to practice Tuesday. A return to action Wednesday versus Tampa Bay appears to be a real possibility for the 30-year-old defender, who's racked up 51 points through 65 contests this campaign.