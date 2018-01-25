Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Remains on IR

Rielly (upper body) is still on injured reserve ahead of Thursday's matchup with Dallas, per the NHL's official media site.

Rielly will miss a fourth consecutive contest due to his arm injury , but the Maple Leafs don't play again until Wednesday against the Islanders due to the upcoming all-star break, so he could potentially be given the green light ahead of that matchup. The 23-year-old blueliner has been fantastic this season, racking up five goals and 31 points in 47 contests, so his owners should plan on slotting him back into their lineups as soon as he's cleared to play.