Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Ruled out for eight weeks

Rielly (foot) will miss at least eight weeks after sustaining a fractured foot during Sunday's loss to the Panthers.

Rielly blocked a shot during the contest and immediately went down in pain. He underwent a CT scan Monday that confirmed the team's fears, and the 25-year-old will be placed on injured reserve. The Maple Leafs recalled Rasmus Sandin from AHL Toronto to help fill the void. Rielly has 27 points through 46 games, and he'll be reevaluated in mid-March.