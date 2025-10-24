Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Ruled out for Friday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rielly (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Sabres, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Rielly was considered questionable for Friday's matchup due to an undisclosed injury, and he'll be unavailable for at least one game. However, head coach Craig Berube said Friday that Rielly could be an option for Saturday's rematch against Buffalo, so the defenseman is unlikely to be facing a lengthy absence.
