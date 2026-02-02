Head coach Craig Berube said Monday that Rielly (upper body) won't return until after the Olympic break, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.

While Berube said that Rielly still needs to be further evaluated to determine the extent of his upper-body issue, the defenseman will be sidelined Monday against Calgary and Tuesday against Edmonton. Berube indicated that Rielly's injury is a lingering ailment that he aggravated during Saturday's game against Vancouver. Rielly will have just over three weeks to recover during the Olympic break, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return when the Maple Leafs resume play.