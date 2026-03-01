Rielly scored a goal in a 5-2 loss to the Senators on Saturday.

His last goal and point came against Seattle on Jan. 19, but a two-game absence due to an upper-body injury and the Olympic break are largely responsible for the gap in production. Rielly is on a low-to-mid 40-point pace, but his minus-17 hangs around his neck. The 31-year-old defender has eight goals, 32 points, 114 shots on net and 78 blocked shots through 57 appearances this season.