Rielly scored a power-play goal on six shots and registered an assist in Tuesday's 7-1 rout of San Jose.

Rielly has three multi-point games over his last six contests, registering eight points over that stretch that includes five power-play helpers. With his goal, the blueliner ended a 12-game goal drought that dated back to Dec. 11 versus the Islanders. Rielly is well on his way to matching his 2021-22 numbers when he put up 10 goals and 58 assists in 82 games.