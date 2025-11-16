Rielly scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Rielly had eight assists over a six-game streak to begin November, though that run was snapped Thursday against the Kings. He bounced back with a goal, his first since Oct. 18 versus the Kraken. The 31-year-old blueliner has three goals, 15 points, 32 shots on net, 18 blocked shots, 10 hits and a minus-4 rating over 18 contests so far. Offense hasn't been the problem for the Maple Leafs, and that makes Rielly a strong option in fantasy as he continues to see big minutes on the top pairing and first power-play unit.