Rielly scored the winning goal in a 4-3 overtime victory over the Lightning on Saturday in Game 3.

Ryan O'Reilly won a draw cleanly deep in the Bolts zone and Rielly lofted a wrister from the point that went over Andrei Vasilevskiy's blocker shoulder at 19:15 of the extra frame. It was a rough night for the defender, who was jumped in the third by Nikita Kucherov who took exception to a play that injured Brayden Point. Rielly was bloodied in the melee and ended up playing the remainder of the game with a cotton plug in one nostril to staunch the bleeding. Point ultimately returned, but Rielly will be at the top of the most-wanted list in Game 4.