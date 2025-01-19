Rielly logged a shorthanded assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Canadiens.

Rielly logged a season-low 16:27 of ice time -- he had previously not been under the 18-minute mark in 2024-25. His helper ended a four-game dry spell. The 30-year-old blueliner has 21 points, 82 shots on net, 67 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating through 47 appearances. This was Rielly's first shorthanded point since the 2021-22 campaign, as he often makes more of an impact on offense, though he's also been limited to seven power-play points this season.