Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Serious slump

Rielly picked up an even-strength assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Oilers.

Something has to be going on with Rielly. He has just five assists in his last 14 games. And just two power-play points in his last 22 games. Rielly has been a strong player with the man advantage in the last two seasons, but this year he's in an obvious slump. He's still on pace for more than 50 points. But with the talent on the Leafs, Rielly should be seeing a lot more success with the extra man.