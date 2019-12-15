Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Serious slump
Rielly picked up an even-strength assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Oilers.
Something has to be going on with Rielly. He has just five assists in his last 14 games. And just two power-play points in his last 22 games. Rielly has been a strong player with the man advantage in the last two seasons, but this year he's in an obvious slump. He's still on pace for more than 50 points. But with the talent on the Leafs, Rielly should be seeing a lot more success with the extra man.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Two helpers in laugher•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Producing near last year's pace•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Goal holds up as game-winner•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Leading team in scoring•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Assist machine in win over Wild•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Sparks offense in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.