Rielly delivered two assists to complement a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Jets.

The slick-passing defenseman has registered seven box-score multipliers this season, and half of Rielly's running point total (22) has taken place on the man advantage. It's worth noting that the Leafs have an upcoming back-to-back set of games on the schedule -- Saturday versus Winnipeg and Sunday in Ottawa -- which will undoubtedly tempt a large number of DFS players into deploying Rielly.