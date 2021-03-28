Rielly set up the game-winning goal in overtime in Saturday's 4-3 win over Edmonton.

Auston Matthews finished off the pass. Rielly's 25 points in 34 games would translate into a 60-point pace in a normal season. He may not be the 72-point defender he was in 2018-19, but Rielly is the backbone of the Leafs' attack. He has six assists in his last 10 games.