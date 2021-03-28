Rielly set up the game-winning goal in overtime in Saturday's 4-3 win over Edmonton.
Auston Matthews finished off the pass. Rielly's 25 points in 34 games would translate into a 60-point pace in a normal season. He may not be the 72-point defender he was in 2018-19, but Rielly is the backbone of the Leafs' attack. He has six assists in his last 10 games.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Another pair of assists•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Sets up two goals•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Posts pair of points•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Offers two power-play helpers•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Among NHL's best from blue line•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Opens scoring in win•