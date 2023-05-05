Rielly picked up an assist in a 3-2 loss to the Panthers in Game 2 on Thursday.
Rielly's scoring streak stands at seven games and 10 games (three goals, seven assists). He led all players in ice time (26:30), fired one shot and laid three hits. Rielly has been one of the team's best players this postseason, but Leafs are down 2-0 to the Panthers heading to Florida for Game 3.
