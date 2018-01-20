Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Sidelined in Ottawa
Rielly (upper body) will not suit up for Saturday's road contest against the Senators, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.
Rielly has by and large been the rock for this Toronto defensive corps this season and will miss just his first game of the campaign as a result of this upper-body ailment. Jake Gardiner is slated to take Rielly's spot on the first defensive pairing, while Andreas Borgman will slot into the lineup to fill in on the third pairing.
