Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Skates but not ready to return
Rielly (arm) skated by himself Monday and did not participate in practice, reports the Toronto Sun.
"He says he's good," coach Mike Babcock reported after practice Monday. "He thinks he's farther ahead than the trainers. I don't know who wins that one. We'll figure that out." It's rare for a player to overrule the medical staff, so it looks like Rielly will be out for a few more days. He will need a full practice prior to returning.
