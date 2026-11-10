Rielly (lower body) has been deemed day-to-day and will not play in Tuesday's home clash against the Avalanche, per David Alter of The Hockey News.

Rielly is slated to miss his second consecutive contest with a lower-body injury, which he sustained in Saturday's contest against Montreal. Prior to the injury, the 32-year-old blueliner posted 12 assists, 21 shots on net, eight hits and 23 blocked shots over 18 appearances. In his absence, Dakota Mermis will likely see a heightened role again Tuesday. Rielly's next chance to return is Thursday's home game against the Wild.