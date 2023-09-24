Rielly is starting training camp on the second power-play unit, reports The Athletic.

New assistant coach Guy Boucher has taken over the reins on the power play, and he's decided to experiment with newcomer John Klingberg in Rielly's old spot on PP1. At least to start camp and despite the Leafs having the NHL's second-best power play last season. Klingberg is more of a shooter, and Rielly is a distributor, so the Leafs want to see what a different look like do for that top unit. So far, Rielly is skating on PP2 with Tyler Bertuzzi, Calle Jarnkrok, Max Domi and Timothy Liljegren. He may still end on PP1, but right now, Klingberg will be given every opportunity to shine.