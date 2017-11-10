Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Snags assist in back-to-back games

Rielly tallied an assist in each of his previous two matchups.

Rielly is off to a strong start to the year, as he has racked up two goals and 11 helpers through the opening 17 games of the year. If the defenseman continues at this pace, he will set career highs for both goals and assists, breaking his record of nine and 27 respectively. Despite the increase in production, the Vancouver native is actually logging over a minute less of ice time per game, taking advantage of his opportunities.