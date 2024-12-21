Rielly logged an assist, three blocked shots and seven PIM in Friday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.
Rielly dropped the gloves with Tage Thompson in the first period and then assisted on a Nicholas Robertson tally in the second. With three helpers over his last five outings, Rielly is providing decent offense in his usual top-four role. The defenseman has 18 points, 60 shots on net, 49 blocked shots, 15 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 33 contests in 2024-25.
