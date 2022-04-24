Rielly delivered an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Rielly snapped a four-game point drought, with his secondary apple giving the Buds a fleeting sense of hope that they'd outduel the lone team above them in the Atlantic Division standings. However, the Panthers ended up winning a franchise record 13th straight contest. Rielly will be an unrestricted free agent this summer after cashing out the balance of a six-year, $60 million deal.