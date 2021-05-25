Rielly scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 2-1 win over Montreal in Game 3.
Rielly broke a 1-1 tie with 2:25 left in the second period, going top shelf on Montreal netminder Carey Price from the bottom of the right faceoff circle. The goal, Rielly's first of the postseason, stood as the game-winner. The 27-year-old defenseman is off to a nice start to the series, producing three points and 10 shots with a plus-2 rating after three games.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Helpers in three straight games•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Chips in with assist•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Opens scoring in OT loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Rejoining lineup•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Getting night off•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Figures in on pair of goals•