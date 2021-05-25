Rielly scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 2-1 win over Montreal in Game 3.

Rielly broke a 1-1 tie with 2:25 left in the second period, going top shelf on Montreal netminder Carey Price from the bottom of the right faceoff circle. The goal, Rielly's first of the postseason, stood as the game-winner. The 27-year-old defenseman is off to a nice start to the series, producing three points and 10 shots with a plus-2 rating after three games.