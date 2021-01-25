Rielly dished three assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

The 26-year-old blueliner snapped a five-game scoreless streak with a huge effort in Calgary, as he added three shots, two hits, two PIM, a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating to his ledger. Rielly's production took a big step backwards last year after his career-best 20 goals and 72 points in 2018-19, but he has more than enough talent around him in the Toronto lineup to rebound, at least on a per-game basis.