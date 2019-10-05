Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Sparks offense in win

Rielly picked up three assists, two on the power play, in Friday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

The 25-year-old blueliner also added two shots, two blocked shots, two hits, two PIM and a plus-1 rating to his tally for the night. Rielly racked up a career-high 72 points last season, a 20-point jump from the year before, but he's wasting no time in proving that level of production was no fluke with four helpers through the first two games of 2019-20.