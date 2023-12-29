Rielly has one goal and seven assists in his last 10 games.

The run has pushed Rielly up the ranks of scoring defenders, and he sits in a three-way tie for 14th overall with Jakob Chychrun of Ottawa and Travis Sanheim of Philadelphia with 24 points. Of those 16 players in the top 14, Rielly has just seven power-play points, which is third-lowest in the group. That's a bit of a surprise given the Leafs 25.5 power-play percentage. Their PP1 has Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Mitchell Marner and John Tavares, and there are only so many touches available. However, three of his recent seven assists came on the man advantage, so Rielly could be climbing the defensive scoring ranks soon.