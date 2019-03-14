Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Stays hot in loss
Rielly scored a power-play goal and added an assist at even strength in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Blackhawks.
The 25-year-old now has four goals and 10 points in his last 11 games, keeping Rielly among the NHL's scoring leaders off the blue line -- his 19 goals ranks first, while his 67 points is second only to the Sharks' Brent Burns. The Leafs have a playoff spot all but locked up, but with home-ice advantage at least through the first round on the line, expect Rielly to continue seeing a big workload and making a big impact down the stretch.
