Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Stays productive without Matthews

Rielly produced a power-play assist against Calgary on Monday, with the effort still helping his fantasy owners in a 3-1 home loss.

Rielly still leads all NHL defensemen with 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) through 12 games, but phenom Auston Matthews (shoulder) will miss at least four weeks of action, and that should ultimately have a concomitant effect on Rielly, who he'd been working with on the No. 1 power play.