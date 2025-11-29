Rielly notched a goal Friday in a 4-2 loss to Washington.

Rielly opened the scoring early in the first frame when he took a pass from Oliver Ekman-Larsson and scored on a snap shot from the wide edge of the left circle. Rielly is on a 60-point pace for the first time since 2021-22. And that could shoot up if the Leafs can improve on their power play, which sits 26th overall. Rielly has 18 points, including 14 helpers, in 23 games this season, but just three assists have come with the man advantage.