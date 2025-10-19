Rielly scored a goal Saturday in a 4-3 OT loss to the Kraken.

The defender took a pass from Auston Matthews on a 2-on-1 went blocker side from just below the top of the left face-off circle. Rielly has been a breath of fresh air on a team that's been a bit wobbly to start the campaign. He has two goals, four assists and 19 shots in six games.