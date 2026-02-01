Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Suffers upper-body injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rielly won't return to Saturday's game against Vancouver because of an upper-body injury.
Rielly had a minus-2 rating and a block in 12:34 of ice time before exiting the match. He has seven goals, 31 points and 74 blocks in 54 appearances in 2025-26, including Saturday's action. If Rielly can't play Monday in Calgary, then Simon Benoit might draw back into the lineup.
